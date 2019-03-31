Cllr Gunes on Women’s History Month Haringey Council’s Deputy Cabinet Member for Women and Equalities, Cllr Makbule Gunes reflexes on the months actives

As the end of the month comes to a close Cllr Gunes highlight the importance of Women’s History Month.

In her message she says:

“Haringey’s Women’s History Month celebrations have been bigger than ever this year – shining the spotlight on inspirational women in our borough and continuing the battle for equality.

I am incredibly proud to have been leading our important work this March, as we look to pave a better way forward for Haringey’s girls and young women.

For years and years, women have felt the impact of inequality, but our borough has always been at the forefront of campaigns to change this, with tireless community campaigners.

And as Haringey’s Deputy Cabinet Member for Women and Equalities – the borough’s first ever position dedicated solely to women – I am committed to becoming a strong advocate for those of all backgrounds.

It is important to point out that more than 60% of Haringey’s women are of an ethnic minority background. In Haringey we celebrate diversity and I will make it a priority to ensure that they too are represented and do not have their achievements overlooked – something that happens across the country time and time again.

Our celebrations this March have been fantastic – from our opening ceremony with amazing guest speakers and local author Stella Dadzie, to exhibitions of Haringey’s inspiring women past and present (from Tottenham’s 18th century feminist, scientist and philanthropist, Priscilla Wakefield to Hornsey’s present-day actress, author and academic, Baroness Lola Young).

We also took time to celebrate and reflect on brave survivors of domestic violence, with an exhibition at Alexandra Palace telling their stories and highlighting the support and services available to those who need it.

At a time when we have huge uncertainty, through Brexit, hate crime and continued poverty right here in our capital, it is important that we make an effort to celebrate those who have achieved, and continue to achieve, remarkable things amid the challenges.

Our borough is full of fantastic opportunities for women today and in the future, and I hope this month has inspired girls of all backgrounds to know that here in Haringey they can thrive.”