Vintage fair to be held at Salisbury House

The final event of Cllr Saray Karakus’ Mayoral year will be a vintage fair at Salisbury House, in Bury Street West on 20 April.

The event will run from 10 am until 10 pm and will feature food, drink, stalls and a range of activities for visitors.

All the money raised will go towards the Mayor’s Charity “Together We Are Enfield” which focuses on inclusivity, community cohesion and togetherness, was unveiled at a special event that featured performers from all across the borough and representing the cultural diversity of Enfield.

The Mayor of Enfield will spend much of her term in office raising money for Together We Are Enfield which represents the following charities: Enfield Voluntary Action; MIND Enfield; The Children’s Society; Platinum Dance School for Performing Arts; Age UK; One to One Enfield’ Face Front Inclusive Theatre; Enfield Clubhouse; Edmonton Eagles Amateur Boxing Club; Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice, Oasis Community Hub – Hadley, Macmillan Cancer Support, The Reading Agency and BookTrust.