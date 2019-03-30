‘Short Film Workshop’ from the successful director 

‘SHORT Film Workshop’ will take place at Babel Art House on “86 Stoke Newington High Street, N16 7PA” for 5 weeks, every Tuesday from 9 April to 7 May.

The workshop is organised by the successful director Suat Eroğlu. Eroğlu stated the following about ‘Short Film Workshop’:

“The short film is a field that is becoming more and more evident in terms of expression possibilities. The short film, which is divided into various forms from the feature film in the writing, shooting and editing stages, is much faster, intense and striking due to the time limitation.

The short film workshop aims to teach the basics of the short film production stages and the aesthetic understanding of the short film as a result of a 5-week training.”

