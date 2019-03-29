MPs reject May’s plan again 29 March 2019 was the official day given for the UK to leave the EU.

The 29th March 2019 should mark the official day the UK leave the EU.

As the government fails to reach an agreement on what type of Brexit the UK should have, the deadline has been delayed for just 2 weeks.

Today parliament voted again on Theresa May’s deal and rejected her plan 344 to 286.

This rejection comes after MPs also rejected 8 different ways in which the UK could carry out the withdrawal agreement this week.