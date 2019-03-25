Appeal after an attempted rape in Edmonton On December 25th 2018, a man attempted to rape a woman but ran away after been startled by a passer by.

Sometime between 03:45 and 04:45hrs on Tuesday, 25 December 2018, the victim – a 52-year-old woman was approaching an alleyway, between Edmonton Supermarket and a restaurant on Fore Street, N9, when a male pulled her to the ground and into the alleyway.

At which he then attempted to rape her.

A member of public passed by which startled the male, and he then made off back along Fore Street towards Edmonton Green Bus Station.

The suspect is described as being a white male, with short black hair and around 5ft 11ins tall. At the time of the offence, he was wearing a white shirt with blue trousers.

Detective Constable Bruce White, of the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, said: “This despicable incident has left the victim shaken. If you have any information that could help us find this man, then please get in touch.

“It is believed that a member of the public passed by at the time incident, and we are particularly keen to speak to this individual as they may have vital information which could assist our investigation.”

If you can identify this man or offer any information to assist the investigation, please contact police on 0208 2177477 or 101 quoting CAD 1721/25DEC18, or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.