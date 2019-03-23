Khan rejects petition to stop North Cyprus adverts

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has responded and rejected a petition launched called “Stop Advertising the North Cyprus Regime”.

The petition was started on change.org after TRNC Ministry of Tourism launched a new advertising campaign to promote North Cyprus in the UK.

The advertising campaign included adverts on London’s transport system and was seen across the TfL network at train stations and across buses.

The petition gained 2770 signature before Sadiq Khan’s response was given.

HIs full statement is as followed :

“Sadiq Khan