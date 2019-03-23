Khan rejects petition to stop North Cyprus adverts
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has responded and rejected a petition launched called “Stop Advertising the North Cyprus Regime”.
The petition was started on change.org after TRNC Ministry of Tourism launched a new advertising campaign to promote North Cyprus in the UK.
The advertising campaign included adverts on London’s transport system and was seen across the TfL network at train stations and across buses.
The petition gained 2770 signature before Sadiq Khan’s response was given.
HIs full statement is as followed :
“Sadiq Khan
Thank you for the petition submitted on the change.org website about advertising relating to North Cyprus on the Transport for London (TfL) estate.
While we understand this is a sensitive issue, a High Court ruling in 2005 determined that TfL cannot refuse to post an advert solely on the grounds of public sensitivity, or that ‘North Cyprus’ is not an internationally recognised territory or state. This ruling was made following a challenge to TfL’s refusal to run an advertising campaign promoting tourism in North Cyprus.
TfL therefore continues to judge each new campaign submitted by North Cyprus Tourist Board against its advertising policy and currently accepts such advertising subject to it meeting the terms of the policy.
We know this response will not satisfy your request, but we hope this explains TfL’s position on this issue.
Yours sincerely,
Public Liaison Unit
Greater London Authority”