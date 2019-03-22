“Why didn’t the TRNC Prime Minister Erhürman meet tour operators?”

TURKISH Cypriot tour operator operating in the UK complained about the TRNC Prime Minister Tufan Erhürman coming to London last week and not coming together with the tour operators.

TRNC Prime Minister Tufan Erhürman, Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce Chair Turgay Deniz, Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Industry Chair Candan Avunduk, Turkish Cypriot Construction Contractors Association Chair Cafer Gürcafer and the Chair of the Turkish Cypriot Hotel Association came to London on Thursday, March 7.

Erhürman came together with associations and NGOs operating in the UK, however not coming together with the tour operators has caused a reaction.

The Chair of the Independent Turkish Cypriot Tour Operators Refik Salp and the Vice Chair Ramadan Ozdemir, spoke to Londra Gazete in regards to the tour operators feeling ‘excluded’. The Independent Turkish Cypriot Tour Operators stated that they were disappointed about the Chair of the Turkish Cypriot Hotel Association Dimağ Çağıner not sparing time to meet the tour operators.

Turkish Cypriot tour operators operating in the UK, that there are many unanswered questions and plans are not made in regards to; how to get more tourists from the UK to the TRNC, how to support tour operators in the UK, and how to promote the TRNC in terms of tourism and how to make more economic contribution to the TRNC.