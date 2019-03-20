18 March Çannakle Victory remembered in Portsmouth

A ceremony was held at the Turkish Naval Martyrdom at Gosport in Portsmouth. On the occasion of March 18th Martyrs’ Day and the 104th anniversary of the Çannakale Victory.

Turkey’s London Ambassador Umit Yalçın, London Consul General Cinar Ergin, Gosport Mayor Diane Furlong, London Military Attaché Colonel cordially ASCI, MUSIAD United Kingdom Mayor Mustafa Demir, NGO representatives and a large number of people attended to the memorial ceremony.

Ambassador Ümit Yalçın made the first speech at the beginning of the ceremony, “We came together today to commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Çanakkale Naval Wars and the Martyrs’ Day, one of the biggest and most honorable victories in Turkish history, in the Turkish Naval Martyrdom where the graves of 26 sailors who were martyred between 1850-1851.

The Çannakale Victory is significant for us because it developed with the spirit of unity and solidarity in our country. The spirit of Çanakkale, which is a unifying and common value for all of us, demonstrates that a society can win through solidarity and challenges that can be overcome. After the War of Independence and the War of Independence, our nation struggled in many fields from Korea to Cyprus, to combat terrorism and peace movements.

While performing their duties with honor in order to protect the interests of our country abroad, our diplomats were martyred in the attacks of traitor Asala. I would also like to commemorate my colleagues who have given their lives for their homeland. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, his comrades and martyrs, preserved their lives to sacrifice our values nation, flag and freedom, always giving us power. Therefore, once more we are grateful to remember, I bow down with respect. Let their spirits be heaven.” Ambassador Yalçın, left flowers to the grave of the martyrs.