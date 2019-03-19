Woman nearly dies after injecting herself with fruit A woman in China nearly died after injected herself with a cocktail of liquidised fruit in a bid to be healthy.

The 51-year-old suffered liver, kidney, heart and lung damage and was put into intensive care for five days.

A worker from the Affiliated Hospital of Xiangnan University in Hunan spoke with the BBC confirming that there were over 20 kinds of fruit in the intravenous injection.

After injecting herself with the mixture, the woman had itchy skin and a rising temperature.

She was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on 22 February, before being transferred to a general ward and later discharged.

The case has drawn attention on Chinese social media site Weibo.

More than 11,000 users have used the hashtag #OldWomanPutsJuiceIntoVeins.

One person said: “It seems the public’s medical knowledge is still too little.”