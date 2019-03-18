Gökmen Tanış arrested by Dutch police

Gökmen Tanış has been arrested following a shooting in the central Dutch city of Utrecht which left three people dead, police say.

Five others were injured in the incident, which the authorities say appears to be a terrorist attack.

Police have arrested Gökmen Tanış, a 37-year-old Turkish man, in connection with the shooting.

“We have just been informed that the suspect has been arrested,” police chief Rob van Bree told reporters.

It is not yet clear where Mr Tanışwas detained.

Schools were closed and security was increased while counter-terrorism police worked to locate the suspect earlier on Monday.

A photograph of him was posted on social media by police, who warned people against approaching him.

A number of raids were reportedly carried out and counter-terrorism officers were pictured surrounding a building near the 24 Oktoberplein junction, where the tram attack took place.

Police have also corrected the spelling of his name from the install published Gökman Tanış to Gökmen Tanış