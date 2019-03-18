Turkish Cypriot journalist Sevgül Uludağ nominated for Nobel Peace prize

The Turkish Cypriot investigative journalist Sevgül Uludağ has been put forward as a candidate for the 2019 Nobel Peace prize.

It was noted that Uludağ was nominated by Anna Agathangelou, a political sciences professor at Canada’s York University.

In a joint statement, the chief editors of Yeni Düzen and Politis, Cenk Mutluyakalı and Dionysis Dionysiou welcomed the nomination of Uludağ, who writes for both newspapers . Both editors underlined her valuable contribution to efforts to determine the fate of the missing persons in Cyprus.

They also praised her work as a journalist to help build mutual understanding between the two communities on this issue.

They stated that this candidacy also honours her work and efforts for peace and conciliation in Cyprus.

Born in Nicosia in 1958, Uludağ has devoted the past 18 years of her life to the issue of the missing, trying to find possible burial locations, and researching and writing about their painful and tragic stories.

She has also set up a hot line so that readers from both communities can provide any information they may have on the issue anonymously.

The journalist has also brought relatives of missing from the two communities together, helping to establish a bicommunal association of relatives of the missing and victims of war called “Together we can”.