Dutch tram attacker named: Gökman Tanış 37-year-old Gökman Tanış has been named the gunman but Dutch police after opening fire on a tram.

37-year-old Gökman Tanış has been named the gunman but Dutch police after opening fire inside a tram and at several other locations in the Dutch city of Utrecht, authorities say.

Utrecht police has twitted: ‘The police are asking you to look out for 37-year-old Gökman Tanış (born in Turkey) in connection with the incident this morning,’

‘Do not approach him.’

Police say the gunman is still at large. Trains and trams have stopped running and schools have been asked to keep their doors closed.

A police spokeswoman has said that they ‘suspect one person was killed in a shooting on a tram in the city’.

Counter-terrorism police reportedly say the shooting “appears to be a terrorist attack”.

Dutch anti-terrorism co-ordinator Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg said all efforts were now focused on catching the gunman. He also said there could be more than one perpetrator.

The threat level has been temporarily raised to its highest point in the province of Utrecht.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was “deeply concerned” and cancelled his weekly coalition talks.

Police have asked for photos of the attack from members of the public.

The tram shooting happened at about 10:45 local time (09:45 GMT).