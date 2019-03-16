Police ‘failed to protest’ Linah Keza

THREE officers have received final written warnings over their contact with a domestic abuse victim who was murdered days after raising concerns.

Linah Keza, 29, of Leyton, east London, was killed on 31 July 2013 by her ex-partner David Gikawa, who is serving a life sentence in prison.

She made numerous calls to police before she was stabbed to death in front of her two-year-old daughter.

The officers who handled her complaints were found guilty of gross misconduct.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the Metropolitan Police officers “could and should have done more to protect Keza from her abusive partner”.

The Met apologised to Keza’s family and said: “we always look to learn from mistakes made during investigations”.

FAILURE TO PROTECT

Keza’s brother and sister Susan Asiimwe and Ivan Kigenza said: “We blame no-one but David Gikawa for taking Linah’s life. But Linah trusted the police and they let her down.

“Although we are disappointed that no officer will lose their job, after six years of fighting we are grateful that there has been some individual accountability for the failure to protect her.”