MPs have rejected a no deal options for Brexit at any time by 312 to 308

It is not a legally-binding decision and it does not rule out the UK leaving the EU.

But it means MPs could now get a vote on delaying Brexit.

That vote would take place on Thursday, and if it is passed – and the EU agrees to it – the UK will not leave the EU as planned on 29 March.

MPs are now voting on whether the PM’s Brexit plan should be scrapped in favour of a “managed no deal”.