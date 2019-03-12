Two THY flights turned away as UK bans Boeing 737 Two Turkish Airlines flight's have been turned away mid-flight after the UK bans Boeing 737 today.

The UK has barred the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes from its air space.

The decision comes after an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft crashed on Sunday killing all 157 on board, the second disaster involving the Max 8 model in under five months.

As the restrictions were announced this afternoon two Turkish Airlines (THY) aircraft, one bound for Gatwick and the other to Birmingham, both were turned back while flying over Europe.

Another THY flight was also turned while mid-air over Italy and returned to Istanbul.

THY has since grounded all 12 Boeing Max planes in its fleet until further notice.

In a statement issued on Twitter, THY CEO Bilal Eksi said all Boeing 737 Max flights are suspended until the “uncertainty affecting safety is cleared.” Adding that passenger safety was the company’s priority.

As of Today China, the U.K., Germany, France, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Indonesia, Ireland, Australia, Ethiopia, South Africa, Malaysia, Singapore, Oman, Morocco and Mongolia banned Boeing 737 MAX planes from their airspaces over safety concerns. It is expected more countries to follow.

Flightradar24 has also shown one of its flights on its way to Tel Aviv turning around and heading back to Stockholm while over Romania.

Ethiopian Airlines Crash:

Ethiopian Airlines says the plane, flight ET302, crashed at 08:44 local time (05:44 GMT), just six minutes after it left Addis Ababa on Sunday (10 March). The aircraft, bound for Nairobi, came down near the town of Bishoftu, south-east of the capital.

The pilot had reported difficulties and had asked to return to Addis Ababa, the airline said.

“At this stage, we cannot rule out anything,” Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told reporters at Bole International Airport in the capital.

Passengers from more than 30 countries were on board the flight, including 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, and 9 Britons.

At least 19 victims were affiliated with the United Nations, according to a UN official.

Which Airlines are still using the Boeing 737?

The following airlines are currently still using the Boeing 737 max 8 and have stated:

Flydubai – “monitoring”

Air Italy – “in constant dialogue with the authorities”

S7 – “constantly keeping in touch with the manufacturer”

Southwest Airlines – “in contact with Boeing”

Fiji Airways – “training… meets highest safety standards”

WestJet – “monitoring the situation closely”

LOT Polish Airlines – “closely monitoring the situation”

American Airlines – “full confidence in the aircraft… will closely monitor the investigation”

Icelandair – “Will follow any developments closely”

Who has ground the Boeing 737?

Norwegian

TUI

Shenzhen Airlines

China Eastern Airlines

Air China

China Southern

Hainan Airlines

Shanghai Airlines

Xiamen Airlines

Shandong Airlines

Okay Airways

Kunming Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines

Cayman Airways

Garuda Indonesia

Lion Air

Comair

Gol Airways

Aeromexico

Aerolineas Argentinas

SilkAir

Turkish Airlines