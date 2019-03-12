May secures “legally binding” changes before tonight’s vote

Theresa May has secured “legally binding” changes following last-minute talks with the EU. MPs will vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal tonight.

The PM said the changes meant the Irish backstop – the insurance policy designed to avoid a hard border in Ireland – could not “become permanent”.

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox’s updated legal advice is seen as crucial if the DUP and Tory Brexiteers are to back it.

Labour said the PM had secured nothing new and they would vote against.

The last time Mrs May’s withdrawal agreement was put to Parliament in January.

Two documents were agreed after Mrs May flew to the European Parliament with Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay for last-minute talks with Mr Juncker and EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

The first is a “joint legally binding instrument” on the withdrawal agreement which the UK could use to start a “formal dispute” against the EU if it tried to keep the UK tied into the backstop indefinitely.

The other is a joint statement about the UK and EU’s future relationship which commits to replacing the backstop with an alternative by December 2020.

Many MPs fear the backstop would keep the UK in a customs arrangement with the EU indefinitely.

After talks with Mr Juncker, the prime minister said she “passionately believed” the new assurances addressed their concerns.

“MPs were clear that legal changes were needed to the backstop. Today we have secured legal changes,” she said. “Now is the time to come together to back this improved Brexit deal.”