30 people injured on a Turkish Airways flight

30 people have been injured after severe turbulence during a Turkish Airways flight from Istanbul to New York.

The plane touched down at John F Kennedy International airport at 5.35pm local time on Saturday where dozens of ambulances were lined up to treat the injured, including one who suffered a broken leg.

A flight attendant had a broken leg and 29 other passengers and crew suffered bumps, cuts and bruises.

The Turkish Airlines Flight 1 flew into turbulence about 45 minutes before landing at JFK after a 10-hour trip from Istanbul.

Oxygen masks that have come down from overhead can also be seen.

The crew declared an emergency while the Boeing 777 was still in the air, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The US National Weather Service had issued advisories on Saturday warning pilots of expected turbulence.

Turkish Airlines officials issued a statement confirming the flight “encountered an unusual turbulence about 40 minutes before landing” in New York