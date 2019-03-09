Phone app signals more support for Haringey migrants

MIGRANTS in Haringey will get a helping hand settling into the borough, thanks to a £63,500 grant to develop a mobile phone app full of advice, guidance and support.

As part of Haringey Council’s Connected Communities scheme, the app will boost feelings of equality and inclusion as well as offering practical help dealing with a host of challenges and integrating into the borough.

The council and partner Super Being Labs put in a successful bid for funding to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s Integrated Communities Innovation Fund.

The mobile app will make the Connected Communities scheme – designed to help migrants into Haringey life swiftly, safely and successfully – more accessible to users and suppliers.

It will open up a world of support and services that residents may not have realised were available or accessible to them.

Information and guidance will include:

Available services and how and when to access them, including specialist services such as housing support and general support such as registering with a GP

Understanding life in the UK, including cultural norms and equality of all residents

Signposting to events in the borough and free-to-use community spaces such as local parks, in order to create a sense of belonging

The app will enable distribution of information before and after arrival in the UK in multiple languages. It means the information will also be available 24-7.

Haringey is home to one of the most diverse populations anywhere in the UK. It is the fifth-most ethnically diverse place in the country, with more than 100 languages being spoken in the borough and almost half of residents having been born outside the UK.