Teachers strike against academy plans in Enfield

TEACHERS have organised strike actions against initiations by and Enfield primary school to become an academy chain.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) were involved in the strike actions which took place last week to oppose Galliard School governor’s decision to construct a multi-academy trust (MAT) with four other schools in the borough.

The NEU outlined worries that the schools were “riding roughshod over the wishes of staff and parents”.

A statement by the NEU said: “Galliard School is currently run by the local authority and, as such, is accountable to the local community.

A move to academy status would end that accountability, with the school effectively being run on a business model with a CEO and unelected trustees.

In addition, the land currently occupied by each of the five schools – public land belonging to the local authority – would be leased to the trust free of charge for 125 years – land that in some cases includes extensive playing fields, such as that attached to Galliard School.”