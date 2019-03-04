BTCP ‘Networking Event’ 19 March

BRITISH Turkish Cypriot Professionals (BTCP) has announced that they will be holding a networking event on 19 March Tuesday.

The event will take place at The Blue Legume, between 18:30 and 19:30.

BTCP stated, “After a very successful event back in November last year, we are organising yet another fun packed evening, where you can meet like-minded professionals while enjoying a welcome drink on arrival and a wonderful varied Turkish buffet. Once you’ve registered, £40 is payable per person on arrival at The Blue Legume”

The British Turkish Cypriot Professionals is an organization focused on improving and expanding the social and professional lives of British Turkish Cypriot professionals in London.