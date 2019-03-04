Turkish Cypriots of the Labour Party support the negotiations in Cyprus

TURKISH Cypriots of the Labour Party released a press statement in regards to the negotiations in Cyprus.

Turkish Cypriot of the Labour Party declared that they supported the two leaders in Cyprus for a two-communal, two-segment and political solution based on political equality, which would be reopened for a United Federal Cyprus.

Esat Mustafa, who made a statement on behalf of the Turkish Cypriots of the Labour Party stated:

“The Turkish Cypriots of the Labour Party supports the negotiations for the resumption of the solution of a United Federal Cyprus, which will be established on the basis of bi-communal equality. Within the notion of the two leaders, Mustafa Akinci and Nikos Anastasiadis.

As the Turkish Cypriots of the Labour party, we are willing to work together with all non-govern organisation, political groups and democratic institutions which will adopt this solution.”