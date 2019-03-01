‘Turks in London’ introduced at TWPA

Semre Eren-Nijhar’s, ‘Turks in London’ book promotion took place at Turkish Women’s Philanthropic Association (TWPA).

The book promotion of Semra Eren-Nijhar was held on Friday 22 February in the building of TWPA, which is one of the olderst and well-established assiocations in London.

The book is based upon the Turkish people living in London and their stories. The book was also promoted in the House of Lords.

Semra Eren Nijhar spoke to Londra Gazete and gave information about her book and stated that she made one-to-one interviews with Turkish people living in London hence, she collected the interviews and created a book.

Nijhar, underlined that she interviewed people of different ages and positions and ensured that it was all spreaded in equal manner, Nijhar also added that she the research and interviews made for this book was consistence of 10 years.

After the book promotion, Nijhar signed her books for the TWPA members.

There was great paritcapation and the members of TWPA were eager to grab a book.

Nijhar said that she was pleased that there was a great interest in the book.