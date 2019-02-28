TRNC Prime Minister Erhürman to attend public meeting

TRNC London Representative office has announced that a public meeting has been organised on 7 March Thursday evening.

TRNC Prime Minister Tufan Erhürman will be present at the public meeting which will take place at Grand Palace Banqueting Suite on Thursday evening.

The public event will start at 7pm.

In the program of the public meeting; Turgay Deniz, Chair of the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce, Candan Avunduk, Chair of the Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Industry, Cafer Gürcafer, Chair of the Cyprus Turkish Construction Contractors Union, and Dimağ Çağıner, Chair of the Cyprus Turkish Hotel Association will present short speeches.

TUFAN ERHÜRMAN

Tufan Erhürman (born 1970) is a Turkish Cypriot academic, lawyer, diplomat and the current Prime Minister of Northern Cyprus. A scholar in public law by profession, he served in the negotiations to solve the Cyprus dispute between 2008 and 2010. He previously worked for the Ministry of Justice of Turkey between 1999 and 2004 and worked for the establishment of the position of ombudsman in Turkey. He is the current leader of Republican Turkish Party.