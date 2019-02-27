DAY-MER will march against racism



DAY-MER will meet at the London Community Centre on Saturday (March 16th) at 11.00 pm to march against racism.

DAY-MER made the following statement in regards to the march against racism:

“Racism is rising not only in the UK but also around the world.

Therefore, various protests will take place in many countries around the world as part of the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

In relation to the attacks on immigrants, in particularly based on the austerity policies imposed by the governments in Europe, are caused by poverty, unemployment, inequality and racism.

Massive fascist and racist formations are on the streets of London, USA, Brazil, France, Austria and Germany. These racists gaining power are making efforts to divide immigrant labours around the world. In the UK, the Conservative Government continues to remain silent in the face of the attacks and acts of racist and fascist debates fostered by anti-immigration policies. Let us take our place with our demands in the march on March 16 to stop the racism.”