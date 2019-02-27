BBC and ITV are joining together

The two British broadcasting companies are in the process of finalising talks of creating a new streaming service called ‘BritBox’ which is set to rival big names like Netflix.

BritBox is expect to be launched towards the end of this year will be offering views ‘the biggest collection of British content’ and original shows.

Currently BritBox is available ‘exclusively available in the United States and Canada’.

A subsection price hasn’t been given but in their statement it states that a clear need for a streaming service in the UK was in demand.

Stating: “The aim is to launch the service in the second half of 2019. While neither the BBC or ITV can confirm pricing at this stage, it will be competitive… The BBC and ITV will provide a further update when a formal agreement is reached.”

McCall, CEO of ITV, commented on the news, saying: ‘I am really pleased that ITV and the BBC are at the concluding stage of discussions to launch a new streaming service.

BritBox will be the home for the best of British creativity – celebrating the best of the past, best of today and investing in new British originated content in the future.’

BBC Director General, Tony Hall, said: ‘I am delighted that the BBC and ITV are working together on something truly special – BritBox.

‘A new streaming service delivering the best home grown content to the public who love it best. ‘The service will have everything from old favourites to recent shows and brand new commissions. It’s an exciting time for the viewing public.’

This does raise questions if those viewers that already pay a TV license fees to the BBC will be able to sign up for free – or whether the iPlayer service will remain for those viewers.

People have already taken to social media to raise there views:

One saying: “I don’t think I’ll bother with # BritBox I don’t fancy paying twice to watch repeats # bbcbreakfast”

Another: “If you pay the Licence Fee, # britbox should be free to access. Cos you’ve already paid for the content.”