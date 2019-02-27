London blood bath: Knife crime hits highest level

London was the scene of five bloody knife attacks in the space of 24 hours- with a schoolboy, left for dead in the street, the youngest among the victims.

Marking yet another bloody chapter of violence plaguing the capital, the Met Police were called to the five separate incidents on Monday.

GREEN STREET STABBING

A young man is fighting for his life in hospital and three more have been arrested following a stabbing in north London.

The victim, police said, is currently fighting for life after being stabbed in Enfield, Green Street.

Three men, aged 24, 26 and 27, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. They have been taken into custody.

PARSONAGE LANE STABBING

On Tuesday afternoon, just over 12 hours after the knife attack on Green Street, police attended Parsonage Lane, in Enfield, at about 1.50pm to reports of another stabbing.

A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the leg, police said, but his injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

The spokesman said: “One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH and taken into custody where he remains.”

ROMFORD STABBING

A TEENAGER has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Romford, east London, as a wave of violent crime continues to blight the capital.

Police and paramedics scrambled to the scene in Victoria Road, close to Romford station, at around 6.30pm this evening. Havering police said officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

MAN STABBED TO DEATH

Murder detectives are probing the death of a man in east London amid a rash of stabbings in the capital.

The victim, believed to have been in his 20s, was stabbed near Ilford Station on Tuesday night and died at the scene.

The man is thought to have been the fifth person to be stabbed in London on Tuesday – and the fourth in less than eight hours.

There have now been 17 homicides in London so far this year, six of which happened in nine days.

STABBING AT SOUTH RUISLIP

A few hours later a male, reported to be a teenager, was stabbed at South Ruislip Underground in west London.

British Transport Police said it was called to reports of a disturbance at the station shortly before 4.30pm.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for a stab wound to his abdomen, which was not thought to be life threatening