3.7 earthquake recorded at Gatwich Airport

This morning at 3.40am an earthquake centred close to Gatwick Airport was recorded.

Gatwick Airport in West Sussex confirmed they had felt the tremors overnight, but airport operations had not been affected.

A spokesman said: “The team overnight felt the effect in the airport (and) … the terminals.”

The quake had a 3.7 magnitude and struck at 3.40am near Southwater, West Sussex, around 10 miles away from the airport.

Resident were woken by the tremors that were felt across the region of West Sussex. Some reporting their house violently shaking. It was reported some people even felt the earthquake in London.