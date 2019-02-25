Today is February’s hottest day on record

Today the temperature has reached 20.3C, the highest recorded temperature in the UK.

The Met Office has recorded 20.3C in Trawsgoed, Ceredigion breaking the 1998 record of 19.7C in Greenwich.

Met Office meteorologist Helen Roberts said: “This morning there will be some fog patches, particularly in the north east of England and Welsh borders, but that will lift and clear readily.

“It’s going to be a really decent day with lots of sunshine, apart from in northern Scotland where we’ll see some cloud and outbreaks of rain.

“It’ll be around 18-19C today in the North West and the London area – it’s going to be a lovely day and exceptionally mild for this time of year.

The warm weather is expected to carry on until the end of the week.