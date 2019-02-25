CTCA postpones festival to 30 June 2019

THE Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations (CTCA UK) announced that their festival date 23 June 2019 has been postponed to 30 June 2019, due to a second festival within the same day.

The Council stated that this decision was taken in view of the fact that if there was another festival to be held on the same date, the people would be divided and the stand owners would be financially affected by this situation.

The Council further asserted that they had determined the festival date two months before the other group, hence they underlined that this decision was not a sign of goodwill.

CTCA UK stated:

“Unfortunately, we have made the decision to postpone our festival 1 week despite the two months of work and expenses. We have left our public to decide upon who really cares about their society and who doesn’t want to divide our people.

We are waiting for all of our people to attend to our 3rd Turkish Cypriot Culture Festival which will be held on 30 June 2019 Sunday, at Enfield Playing Fields, Donkey Lane, Enfield EN1 3PL.”