Exclusive travel discount for KTGBI members and families

THE Turkish Cypriot Youth Association (KTGBI) has announced its agreement with the successful tour operator Cyprus Paradise in regards to special discounts for its members.

Established with the notion to identify young people’s problems and needs also to produce solutions, KTGBI stated that it has been working on social, cultural, education, health and sports fields. Aimed to contribute to the development of youth policies.

As a result of the agreement, a special discount will be provided to Turkish Cypriot youths and their families who are members of the KTGBI.

Cyprus Paradise, one of the longest established Cyprus travel companies which is well-known for winning the British Travel Award for six years in a row, has rolled up its sleeves for the young Turkish Cypriots.

From now on, Cyprus Paradise will show special attention and provide exclusive discounts to the members of KTGBI and their families.

The special discounts are as follows:

Special discount for flights between UK and Cyprus, Ercan and Larnaca.

To apply a special discount for every holiday organised by Cyprus Paradise to TRNC.

Indefinite instalments with 0% interest.

Free package tours in Cyprus for members and their families.

Price match and additional discount will be offered to the fees you find outside.

Acceptance of various forms of payment (such as cash, credit card, bank transfer, payment in Cyprus).

Room upgrade in some hotels

NOT ONLY NORTH CYPRUS

Cyprus Paradise also offers package holiday opportunities to other countries. The discounts to be given to the members of the KTGBI and their families will apply to all packages for other countries.

BENEFITING FROM THE DISCOUNT

If you want to benefit from the special discounts and services offered by Cyprus Paradise to KTGBI member, you can now become a member to the Turkish Cypriot Youth Association.

To become a member, just visit https://goo.gl/forms/LE8OhQK1U7LWu6gj1 and fill in the required information.