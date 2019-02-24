Theater lovers will meet ‘Öp Babanın Elini’ in May

THEATER lovers will meet ‘Öp Babanın Elinii’ on 10 and 11 May at Millifeld Theater.

The play ‘Öp Babanın Elini’, which has been prepared by Balıkçıoğlu Kabare Theater and directed by Şadiye Balıkçıoğlu, will be played at 20.00 in Millfield Theater (Silver Street Edmonton London N18 1PJ) hall in Edmonton, London on 10 and 11 May 2019.

The play will be inclusive of a two act comedy. ‘Öp Babanın Elini’ theatre play is about a elderly man trying to marry a young women.

Osman Balıkçıoğlu, Hüsnü people, Fatma Kemal, Fatoş Çağın, Ayşen Cemal, Hasan Aziz Oncu and Tuncay Akpınar will be on stage on 10 and 11 May.

Theatre play tickets are £15.

Osman Balikcioglu has noted that the income received from the play will be donated to a charity.