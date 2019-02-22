International Women’s Day panel

TRNC London Representative has organised a event which will take place on 6 March Wednesday at Yunus Emre Institute in relations to International Women’s Day.

A panel discussion will be held and the main speakers will be Baroness Meral Hussein Ece, Enfield Council Leader Nesil Calışkan and first women Chair of the Council of Turkish Cypriots Aysın Yılmaz.

The panel will be about the first Turkish Cypriot women journalist Bedia Okan Göreli.

Bedia Okan Göreli’s documentary prepared by Fevzi Kasap will also presented during the event.

