CECE London Jewellery reveals remarkable designs

Ceyda is a Central Saint Martins’ graduate and now works as a London based jewellery designer. Her roots and inspiration stem from the mediterranean island of Cyprus, where her family are originally from.

She completed her Bachelor of Arts in Jewellery Design and was the winner of the Boodles Award 2013 for ‘the most inventive collection without losing commercial potential’.

Ceyda was also selected as a finalist for the Swarovski Runway Rocks Show 2013 Shanghai, for her impressive use of raw materials mixed with man-made crystals, entitled ‘The Snake Charmer’ from her Paradox Collection.

Speaking to Londra Gazete at the London Fashion week pop up event which took place 19 February at the Washington Mayfair Hotel Ceyda stated: “I love my job. It’s really meaningful and vital to be recognized for the jewellery designs I produce.”