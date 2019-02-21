Six pro-Brexit yellow vests charged

SIX people were charged after a number of police officers and emergency workers were attacked at a pro-Brexit yellow vest protest march in London.

Footage posted on social media appears to show some activists clashing with officers at the march through Whitehall and Piccadilly on Saturday.

Five protesters were charged with assault on an emergency worker, and one was charged with obstructing police.

They are all due to appear before Westminster magistrates on 19 March.

The charges include:

  • Terence Dwyer, 53, from Barnet, is charged with three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray
  • David Coppin, 58, from Margate, is charged with assault on an emergency worker and affray
  • Sarah Penton-Stuart, 46, from Godalming is charged with assault on an emergency worker and affray
  • Miah Levy, 38, of no fixed address is charged with obstructing police, affray and possession of cannabis
  • Michael O’Sullivan, 57, from Hertsmere, is charged with assault on an emergency worker and affray
  • Robert Walker, 56, from Southwark, is charged with three counts of assault on an emergency worker and affray

 

The protesters were demanding a no-deal Brexit, an end to immigration, and an end to what they see as mainstream fake news and justice for three teenage boys killed by a drink-driver in London in 2018.

