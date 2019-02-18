Mum blamed of making ‘child porn’ after breastfeeding pictures

A photographer has been blamed for being a paedophile due to taking pictures while breastfeeding.

Yakaly Di Roma, aged 31, has additionally been blamed of making ‘child porn’ by online comments which are upset with the images.

The abusive responses has got so bad that Di Roma has decided to stop nursing her old son Hans, aged 4, in public however will continue to do so for new born River.

Di Roma is on a mission to normalise breastfeeding and has noted that she will not give up easily.

She also desires that the pictures of her breastfeeding her two children will be persuasive to convince people that it is normal and ok to do so.

Di Roma, which posed in a Maleficent costume in one of the pictures, said: “I’ve been called a paedophile for breastfeeding my son, I’ve also been told I do child porn photography because breastfeeding a child of my son’s age is ‘disgusting’ and ‘disturbing’.

Most people are nice; some others find it uncomfortable and there’s always a few that say nasty things but luckily most people are nice to us and see breastfeeding as the natural thing it actually is.”