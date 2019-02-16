Students could start school at 10am

STUDENTS could soon start school at 10am after MPs backed a campaign to give them a lie-in.

A petition started by an 18-year-old to help “tired teenagers” won 183,000 signatures – triggering a Commons debate over the bold proposal.

The campaign started by 18-year-old Hannah Kidner from Tiverton, Devon, claims that the later start would increase productivity.

“Teenagers are so tired due to having to wake up very early to get to school,” it reads. The Government should require secondary schools to start later, which will lead to increased productivity at school.”

A number of MPs backed the demand, including Cambridge Labour MP Daniel Zeichner.

Cambridge Labour MP Daniel Zeichner said: “This petition is a great example of people-powered democracy. It was started just three months ago and has already garnered more than 180,000 signatures, proving that there are issues other than our future relationship with the European Union that stir passions.

There are strong scientific reasons for considering change. Many studies across the world over the years, particularly in the US, have suggested that a later start time may have a positive impact on pupils.”