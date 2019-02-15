Turkish Cypriot artist Bella’s film screened in London

BELLA Riza is a documentary filmmaker based in London. In 2017 she completed an MA at the Royal College of Art where she specialised in Moving Image. Her work explores changing notions of ‘home’ within the current landscape of Europe.

She works as a researcher and filmmaker on documentaries for diverse outputs including exhibitions, online and cinema. She has created films for the Science Museum, the Saatchi Gallery and Almeida theatre among others. She loves to combine research with the instinct of building relationships and responding to new environments.

Her film Salt House (2017) has been selected for Bloomberg New Contemporaries (2018). Her film Evde (2018) was commissioned by Talkies Community Cinema.

Salt House is currently screened every Friday in February at Tate St Ives, Porthmeor Beach, St Ives, Cornawll TR26 1TG