SPOT’s 3rd Annual Conference to take place

SPOT has announced that it will hold its Annual Conference on 9 February at 11:00am at Hamilton House, Mabledon Place, WC1H 9BD.

SPOT has made the following announcement in regards to the Annual Conference:

“Turkey’s ruling powers are pushing the country towards a dictatorshop and Recep Tayyip Erogan’s attacks on democracy are impacting all sections of society. With the presidential system with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at its head, Turkey has increasingly become a “one-man one party” rule country without any checks and balances in place.

The state of emergency has become normalised and entrenched in law, an executive presidency created, independent media outlets shut down, academics and public sector workers purged and criminalised, attacks on Kursih regions intensified, opposition politicians arrested, violence against women on the rise, discrimination and haste crimes against LGBT increasing, the environment being destroyed and so the list goes on.

The 3rd Annual SPOT Conference provides an opportunity to hear from those who have seen and experienced the reality of life under Erdoğan’s authoritarian regime and invites you to find out more about what we are already doing to build international solidarity and call to account both the Turkish state and complicity of European governments.”