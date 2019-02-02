Overcoming gambling addiction panel will take place 

On February 16, DERMAN will hold a meeting on ’gambling addiction’ at Day-Mer.

DERMAN, has been providing mental health and counseling services to the Turkish-speaking communities in Hackney and other North London regions since its establishment in 1991.

DERMAN is organising a public meeting with the support of Day-Mer, the Turkish and Kurdish Community Solidarity Center.

The meeting will start at 16.00 at the Day-Mer building in Tottenham on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

At the meeting, DERMAN Director General Nursel Taş and DERMAN Mental Health Service responsible Ufuk Genç will explain how gambling affects our societies and what the addicts and their relatives can do to get rid of this addiction. At the end of the meeting, there will be a question and answer section where participants will express their concerns and questions.

In 2010, Gamcare, a charity working for gambling-addicts throughout the UK, began a joint venture with DERMAN to provide speech therapy to Turkish-speaking gambling addicts and relatives living in London.

The following statement was made in regards to the event:

“Gambling, which is especially popular within the men in our societies, has a very serious and profound hurtful effect on the material, spiritual and social aspects of the players and their relatives.

Stress and anxiety disorder, economic collapse, severe incompatibility in the family or even intense suicidal ideation are just a few of the harmful effects of gambling. Not all types of gambling have the same degree of dependence.