Enfield encourages a healthy life choice

ENFIELD Council is seeking residents views on a strategy it hopes will help improve the health and wellbeing of everyone in Enfield.

A consultation on the new Joint Health and Wellbeing Strategy runs on the Enfield Council website until February 10. The strategy aims to make it easier for people to be physically active, eat healthily, be smoke free and to live longer in good health.

Cllr Alev Cazimoğlu, the Chair of the Health and Wellbeing Board, which helped develop the strategy, said: “Our vision is to increase the health of everyone living in Enfield by making the healthy option the first choice for all of our residents. The new strategy is intentionally taking a very preventative approach.”

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, Cllr Yasemin Brett, said:

“We know that the easier we make it for people, especially in the early years, to develop healthier lifestyles, such as eating healthily, being physically active and not smoking, the more likely it is that people will live longer in good physical and mental health .

We are working with our partners to help improve the health and wellbeing of our communities, which is important because it reduces the likelihood of people developing illnesses and conditions which are largely preventable.

This helps prevent the impact conditions such as heart disease, stroke and cancer have on individuals and their families, as well as avoiding unnecessary hospital admissions and reducing the burden on social services.”

Once the consultation has finished, the views will be considered and the strategy reviewed to ensure it meets the needs of all of the borough’s communities.