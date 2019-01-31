Hairdressers from London participated at Paris Fashion Week

One of LONDON’s most popular hairdressers, Fatih Işık and Salim Aktaş, showed their skills in Paris Fashion Week last week.

The hairdressers, who were invited to Paris Fashion Week, worked together with the world’s leading brands such as Gue Pei, Ramikadi Ziadnakad and Celia Krithairoti.

Fatih Işık, spoke to Londra Gazete about Paris Fashion Week, and said that he was really proud to be at such a vital event and to showcase his skills during. Işık said that they were really proud and happy to take part in the Paris Fashion Week and design various famous models hairstyles. Fatih Işık further stated: “I was very proud to take part in such a world famous event with my hairdresser friend Salim Aktaş. We successfully participated at the event. Everyone liked the hairstyles we created and we were invited back in June. We received very good feedback. The models we designed hairstyles shared our photos on their social media accounts. We will continue to participate in such organisations.