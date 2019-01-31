Exhibition opened in memory of Metin Şenergüç

THE exhibition, which was held in memory of Metin Şenergüç, took place on Sunday, January 27 with a memorial cocktail. The memorial event was organised in the memory of Metin Şenergüç.

The exhibition will be open from 10.00 to 17.00 during the week at Homefinder – An Other Place at the ’146 Kingsland High St E8 2NS“and on Saturday and from 10.00 to 13.00.

Şenergüç had passed away in London on 15 December and was buried in İzmir, where he was born.The opening of the exhibition and commemoration took place on Sunday, January 27th between 15: 00-18: 00 with a large participation.

Sümer Erek, an artist and colleague of Şenergüç, who organised the memorial exhibition, made the following statement:

"We will understand that each of the paintings presented to the public in the exhibition are beautiful examples of refinement and grace. Many years ago, Metin strived to develop its contemporary art vision through its life in London, accompanied by philosophical and political arguments.

Metin pursued his education at the most prestigious universities in England and carried his artistic identity to an advanced level. Metin had written a book however passed away before he was able to print his book. In his book ‘Orizonun Ötesi’ by which some would say ‘Art is looking for beauty’. However, beauty depends on time and location. He always followed the logic of this dialectic in his art and his political analysis. Death took an artist, a thinker of art, and a freedom fighter comrade.”