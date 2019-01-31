Bülent Kerdi was remembered by his loved ones

Bülent Muhammet Kerdi, who lived in London for a long time, lost his life in December. In memory of Bülent Kerdi, a commemoration event was held on Sunday 27 January at Regency Banqueting Suite. The death of Kerdi, who took the stage as a pianist in Kelebekler Music Group, resulted a deep sadness in London. The commemoration event, which took place on Sunday, 27 January, was organised by Bülent Muhammet Kerdi’s wife Yvonne, daughter Claudia and son Oliver.

Bülent Muhammet Kerdi’s wifeYvonne spoke to London Gazette and stated: “My husband was a much loved person and he was the perfect father. Therefore, we wanted to organise such an event for the memory of Bülent, despite the traditional events we wanted to do something different.

The commemoration ceremony was very touching and it was a great pride for Bülent valued and loved by the society. Bülent, whom we know closely with his musical career in Kelebekler Music Group, left early because of his sudden death. Which caused a deep sadness for so us and its been so difficult without him. Therefore, we commemorated Bülent’s extraordinary character and the traces he left behind on Sunday with a commemoration ceremony. My husband had influenced many of us, and it was very meaningful to remember Bülent by coming together with everyone.”