Uğur Mumcu and democracy martyrs were remembered

JOURNALIST Uğur Mumcu and other democracy martyrs were remembered at the memorial event organised by the Atatürk Thought Assoication UK (IADD).

The memorial event took place on Thursday, January 24 at 7pm at Azerbaijan House on Kingsland Road in London

The memorial event attracted considerable interest by the Turkish community.

The opening speech was made by the Chair of the Atatürk Thought Association UK, Jale Özer.

Abdullah Nihat Yılmaz, Turan Erdemgil and Mahir Tan attended as speakers at the memorial event.

Jale Özer stated: “Uğur Mumcu, was murdered on January 24, 1993, and Prof. Dr Muammer Aksoy, the founder of the ADD, who was murdered on January 31, 1990, He was killed by the Diyarbakir Police Chief Gaffar Okan, murdered on 24 January 1993, the ADD Secretary-General, Ahmet Taner Kışlalı, Professor. Navy, Professor. Ümit Doğanay, Associate Professor Necip Hablemitoğlu Abdi İpekçi, Turan Dursun, Çetin Emeç and many more beautiful enlightened martyrs in respect. May they all rest in peace.

Prof.Dr.Muammer Aksoy, a lawyer, writer and political man at the same time, who was murdered while on his way to his home in Ankara Bahçelievler on January 31, 1990… About two hours after he was slaughtered, a person who rang the newspapers said, “Prof. Aksoy said that he was punished by Muslims for his attitude towards Islam and he committed the murder in the name of Islamic Movement.

However, the next day’s press release would say: “Those who say that Ataturk is an enemy of religion are the enemies of freedom of conscience, which are not jihad or destroying the ones who do not think like themselves and have different beliefs.”