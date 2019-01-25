Applications open for businesses in development of Meridian Water

SUBSEQUENT to success in mesmerizing music festival to the borough businesses are now pursuing to help transform a multi-million pound development.

The Meridian Water is Enfield Council’s £6bn, 20-year London regeneration programme which the council states that it will ensure 10,000 homes and 6,000jobs.

Enfield Council’s Leader, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said:

“The council is committed to providing world class housing, community and employment at Meridian Water and we are keen to get partners who can offer good quality jobs and opportunities to our residents as the development takes shape around them.

These are incredible opportunities for businesses to set up within a location which has great transport links, a highly skilled and well trained workforce on its doorstep and the opportunity to help shape one of London’s most exciting developments.

We want to achieve amazing things at Meridian Water and we want the partners we select to show passion, flair and creativity in transforming unused industrial land into thriving business environments.”

Applications for businesses to apply for a space at the two sites, which is formulated of 0.83 and 7.5 acres can be presented until March 15 and Enfield Council desires to have finalised the details of leases by May which will be for a period of 12 years.