Shop ordered to pay £8000 for fly-tipping

A confectionery shop in Turnpike Lane has been ordered to pay a total of £7,795 after they were caught fly-tipping on three separate occasions.

Banoful Sweets Limited, trading as Praan Sweets, were taken to court by Haringey Council for persistently flouting the rules when it comes to depositing rubbish.

Enforcement officers first became aware of an issue back in August 2018 when they witnessed staff from the store unlawfully putting four oil cans outside the property.

The director of the company pleaded guilty to the offence of fly-tipping when the case was heard at Highbury Magistrates Court on November 15 2018 and the business was fined £1,000. He was also ordered to pay full costs of £937.50 with a victim surcharge of £100.

As that case was waiting to go to court, officers discovered four more oil drums dumped outside the property on November 7 2018, as our team were carrying out a late-night enforcement operation.

Already aware of this company’s previous behaviour, our officers took photographic evidence as the premises was closed at that point.

The business was caught out once again on November 13 when enforcement officers observed the owner and another member of staff leaving four oil drums on the public highway.

The officers approached the owner and after interviewing him under caution, he admitted unlawfully depositing the oil drums on both November 7 and November 13.

The director of the company returned to Highbury Magistrates Court on January 10 where he entered a guilty plea and was fined £5,000 for fly-tipping, ordered to pay the full costs of £585.50 and a victim surcharge of £172.