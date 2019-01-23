Great opportunity for those who want to study in England

MINISTRY of National Education, held its first open education exams in London. Open Education Middle School and High School education in 18 countries around the world, the Ministry of Education, began to serve in England. There is no requirement to apply for the Ministry of National Education Open Education examinations, such as those who discontinue their education or who want to start from scratch

The first exam was held in January.

Başyemenci reminded that the language of the exam is in Turkish and you must be a Turkish citizen to take part in the exam.

In London, the Ministry of National Education Open Education Middle School and High School exams will be held on April 13-14, 2019 and the third will be held on 29-30 June. Those who want to get detailed information about the examinations to be held in the future should apply to the official website of the Ministry of Education.

In addition to secondary and high school education, Anadolu University Open Education Faculty offers online registration, online course material and exams in London for those who wish to study in London. Anadolu University Open Education Faculty offers undergraduate education as well as graduate education.