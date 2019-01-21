Metin Şenergüç will be commemorated

METIN Şenergüç, who passed away on 16 December, will be exhibited at Homefinder – An Other Place at 146 Kingsland High St E8 2NS E between 28 January and 22 February.

The exhibition can be visited between 10:00am -17:00pm during the week and between 10:00am-13:00pm on Saturday. The opening and commemoration day of the exhibition will take place between 13:00pm -18:00pm on Sunday, January 27th.

A copy of the artist’s paintings will be sold in the exhibition. Sümer Erek, a famous painter and friend of Şenergüç, also who organised the commemoration exhibition, commented:

“Metin died quietly on December 15th without drawing any insight into freedom. Until his last breath, using his abilities, he left us his works that he created by casting eyes. We will understand each of the paintings which will be presented to the public in the exhibition.”

Many years ago, the Metin strived to develop its contemporary art vision through his life in London, accompanied by philosophical and political arguments.