Ceylan Diyenli missing in London!

Ceylan Diyenli, a 27-year-old with an autism condition living in London, has been missing since Sunday14th January.

On normal circumstance, Ceylan Diyenli is always assisted with family members and hardly ever left alone outside.

Ceylan’s father Ismail Diyenli made the following statement: “My wife left me at 23:00pm on Sunday at the restaurant which is run by me. When I returned home at 01:00am, I found out that my daughter was missing. Our daughter which never leaves the house along had gone missing. My daughter Ceylan does not have a mobile phone whereby we can contact or has no money with her. We filed a police compliant. I want my daughter to found as soon as possible.

We are extremely worried about my daughter’s life and we’re very worn out. My mother had dies in Turkey but I couldn’t attended to my mother’s funeral because my daughter is missing. Our other family members attended to my mother’s funeral however with the hope of finding my missing daughter I couldn’t attend to my mother’s funeral. This was very painful for me. If my daughter can hear us, we want her beside us as soon as possible.

Ismail Diyenli’s wife Sevgi has asked everyone to inform them if they’ve seen Ceylan Diyenli.

If you know anything about Ceylan Diyenli or seen her anywhere please contact Ismail or Sevgi Diyenli: 07538 647874 0208 444 4015