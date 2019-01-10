Pymmes Park at risk due damage from vandals and thieves

THE FRIENDS of Pymmes Park, located in Edmonton has announced that Pymmes Park has been subjected to damage from vandals and thieves which stole wood to make fires.

Wooden boundaries from the truth were stolen to make fires for bonfires and picnics. Also fencing has been stolen and damage has been done to the old house in Pymmes Park.

It has been noted that people have been stealing lead from the roof to sell it.

Councillor George Savva of Hazelbury Ward said: “This is a beautiful park and the Friend of Pymmes Park are working to keep some law and order I am liaising with Police and Council officers to find long lasting solution.”